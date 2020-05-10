Minnesota Class D knowledge tests to be available online

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, online tests will be available upon request starting Thursday, Oct. 8.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans will soon have another option for obtaining their Class D learner's permit.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, beginning Thursday, Oct. 8, the knowledge test will be available for people to take online at home with a parent, guardian or adult (21 or older) monitoring the test. The test will also be available at authorized third-party locations, such as deputy registars, high school driver education programs, and other locations certified by the DPS-DVS, according to a press release.

“Minnesotans, especially those living outside the Twin Cities, have been taking time out of their busy schedules to travel to regional exam stations for testing,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said in a press release. “As we consider the colder weather months and continuing COVID concerns, an online knowledge test will allow Minnesotans to take the test at a convenient time in the comfort of their own home. This system will also expand the number of tests DPS-DVS can administer and reduce appointment wait times for those who want to take the test at an open exam station.”

To request taking the test online:

Go to drive.mn.gov and select Take a Class D Knowledge Test .

. Follow the prompts. Name, date of birth and social security number are required.

DPS-DVS will send an email to the email address provided during registration with the following information: A link to the at-home online knowledge test site. Test ticket number. Unique security code. Testing and proctor instructions. Proctors must be 21 or older and hold a valid Minnesota driver’s license. Proctors must agree that they will not provide assistance while proctoring the test.

The test ticket number and security code will be needed to log in to the online knowledge testing site and complete the test.

Once a person registers for the online knowledge test, they have 48 hours to take the test.

Once the request is approved, here is how the test-taking process will be conducted:

Online testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Once a person logs in to the testing site they have 30 minutes to complete the test before it will time out.

When the test is complete, DPS-DVS records the test results in the driver services system.

If they pass the test, the applicant should complete the pre-application online at drive.mn.gov before visiting an office to complete their driver’s permit application.

If they fail the test, the applicant must follow DPS-DVS guidelines and restart the process to take the test again. A person can only take one test per day and is only eligible to complete two test attempts online. In the case of two failed tests, they will need to schedule an appointment for a third test at an open exam station and pay a $10 fee.

Online testing will only available for the Class D knowledge test, so other tests, including commercial, motorcycle and DWI, will only be available at one of the 14 regional DVS exam stations.