Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

A Minnesota man accused of killing a staff member at a medical clinic and wounding four others during a February shooting is now facing an upgraded murder charge.

A grand jury indicted Gregory Ulrich with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.

Ulrich is also charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder and discharge of an explosive device.

Ulrich appeared in a Wright County District Court on Monday and remains detained. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said his bail remains at $5 million with conditions or $10 million without.

Ulrich's attorney has not commented on the upgraded charge.

Prosecutors say Ulrich walked into the clinic on Feb. 9 and opened fire, injuring four people and killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay. He is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs.

Overbay was described by loved ones as a devoted mother and friend. Friends said she was going to college in her spare time to build a better life for her family.

The clinic remained closed for months before reopening in September.