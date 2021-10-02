Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in February 2021.
A Minnesota man accused of killing a staff member at a medical clinic and wounding four others during a February shooting is now facing an upgraded murder charge.
A grand jury indicted Gregory Ulrich with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.
Ulrich is also charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder and discharge of an explosive device.
Ulrich appeared in a Wright County District Court on Monday and remains detained. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said his bail remains at $5 million with conditions or $10 million without.
Ulrich's attorney has not commented on the upgraded charge.
Prosecutors say Ulrich walked into the clinic on Feb. 9 and opened fire, injuring four people and killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay. He is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs.
Overbay was described by loved ones as a devoted mother and friend. Friends said she was going to college in her spare time to build a better life for her family.
The clinic remained closed for months before reopening in September.
Ulrich was found competent to stand trial in August. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.