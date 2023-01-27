Minnesota closing its state-run COVID testing sites

The sites in Duluth, Brooklyn Park, the St. Paul Midway and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will all be closed by Sunday, Jan. 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — COVID-19 testing sites run by the State of Minnesota will close their doors this weekend, after remaining open for three years of the pandemic.

The testing site at St. Paul Midway will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the sites at Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will close on Jan. 29.

Coronavirus testing is still available through private organizations, pharmacies and doctors. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Minnesotans can also order more free at-home rapid COVID tests through the state. Click here to place an order.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff and contractors who worked to make these state-run testing sites a cornerstone of Minnesota’s nation-leading response to COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said in a statement. “COVID-19 tests will continue to be widely available to Minnesotans from a variety of sources.”

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available throughout the state at pharmacies and doctors' offices. Clinics might also be offered at community locations around Minnesota. Click here to find a site offering coronavirus vaccines near you.

