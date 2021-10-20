Minnesota colleges investigate alleged sex competition

A spokeswoman for the schools wouldn't provide details, but said they have been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn — The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to tally sexual encounters with female students.

The allegations were first reported by the student newspaper, The Record. A spokeswoman for the schools wouldn't provide details, but said they have been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September.