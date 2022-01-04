Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota's first district, has been treated for kidney cancer since 2019.

MANKATO, Minn. — U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican congressman, who represents Minnesota's First District, said in a statement that he's vaccinated against COVID and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Rep. Hagedorn is currently being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he's also been treated for kidney cancer for the last several years.

"Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery," he said in a statement.

The congressman was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019, and in July of 2021 announced that a series of tests revealed the cancer had resurfaced.

Back in July, Rep. Hagedorn said his medical team was "very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure" that's available to treat his kind of cancer.

Rep. Hagedorn plans to remain at the Mayo Clinic until it's deemed safe for him to return to Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, Hagedorn was reelected to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for a second term, beating Democrat Dan Feehan.

Minnesota's First District covers much of the southern third of the state and includes Rochester, Austin and Mankato.

