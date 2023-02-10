x
Minnesota corn mazes celebrate country star Reba McEntire

Take your time getting lost in the country music maize!

MINNESOTA, USA — Reba fans, don't be the last to know about an a-maze-ing opportunity to learn more about the queen of country music.

This fall, the decorated singer and three-time Grammy winner partnered with dozens of farms across the country to create Reba-themed mazes in celebration of her book, "NotThat Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots."

Two of those corn mazes are located right here in Minnesota, at Afton Apple in Hastings and A&G Corn Maze in St. Joseph.

When viewed from the sky, the maze design at Afton Apple celebrates Reba being "Country to the Core," complete with cowboy hats, apple cores and horseshoes.

We are so excited about our 2023 15-acre corn maze this year, opening Saturday, September 23rd – REBA – COUNTRY TO THE...

Posted by Afton Apple Orchard on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A&G's maze features Reba's likeness designed in corn, along with pumpkins and cowboy boots.

🌽SAINT JOSEPH MAZE REVEAL🌽 Well ain't this fancy? We're excited to announce that we are collaborating with the queen of...

Posted by A and G Corn Maze on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Back on land and inside all the mazes, visitors will look for clues and play interactive games that will test their Reba knowledge, snap photos and win prizes. And of course, it wouldn't be a Reba party without music.

At Afton Apple, corn maze admission is $12 for those 11 and older and $10 for kids 10 and younger, and is separate from orchard admission. Tickets for ages 12 and up at A&G cost $14, while kids 1-11 years old cost $10.

Guests at the nationwide mazes can also enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for the one-night-only show "Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba& Friends” on Nov. 5 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The prize also includes a two-night stay at the Hotel Fraye.

   

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

