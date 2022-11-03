Minnesota Court of Appeals hears case against new 'Clean Car' law

The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association argues the law would hurt their business and would hurt consumers who are shopping for a new car.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The future of electric cars was debated in the Minnesota Court of Appeals Thursday morning.

Judges heard arguments from both the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over a new clean car law in California.

That law bans the sale of gas-powered cars starting in 2035, with a phase-out period starting in 2026.

That law may soon apply here in Minnesota as well, but the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association is trying to prevent that from happening.

“We think this has a tremendous impact on Minnesota consumers and Minnesota auto dealers,” dealer association president Scott Lambert says.

“To be clear, we are not opposed to electric cars. We understand electric cars are part of the future, but we do not believe that abdicating control to a California bureaucracy that we have no ability to impact has ever been a good idea.”

Lawyers who represent the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association argue the way the law is written states that California would be able to make amendments to this law and Minnesota would simply have to abide by those changes without any say in the matter.

However, lawyers who represent the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency argue there are measures in place that would give the MPCA leeway to make necessary changes, and outside entities would also be able to challenge any new amendments to the law.

The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association is pushing to have Minnesota follow the federal clean car guidelines instead, which they argue are less strict and less harmful to car dealers.

“Under this California mandate, we’ll be buying more cars and keeping them that we have customers who will be able to buy them. So, it’s going to cost dealerships a lot. It’s going to have a ruinous economic impact on us,” Lambert says.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sent KARE 11 this statement after the Minnesota Court of Appeals heard their case Thursday morning:

The clean cars standards adopted in 2021 provide more choices for Minnesotans who want to purchase plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that save them money and protect the environment. The standards also grow our economy by supporting the 16 companies and more than 3,000 Minnesotans working on electric vehicle parts and technology. Clean Cars Minnesota was approved by an administrative law judge and we are confident it will stand.

The court of appeals is currently considering the lawsuit.



They have 90 days to make their decision.

