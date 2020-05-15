Minnesota courts announce plan to reopen, resume jury trials

A limited number of pilot jury trials could begin as soon as June 1.

With the state of Minnesota shifting to a Stay Safe order on May 18, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea has issued an order guiding the state's court system on reopening court facilities.

Courts first will be asked to meet conditions of a preparedness plan, including setting expectations for social distancing, face-coverings, and cleaning. Courts can then begin using judicial branch-approved strategies for gradually resuming in-person civil, criminal, juvenile, and probate case proceedings.

“Based on guidance from state and local health officials, judicial officers and staff and our justice partners have worked together to develop the detailed Preparedness Plan and Transitional Case Strategies in order to be ready for the gradual further reopening of court facilities.” Chief Justice Gildea said in a statement. “True access to justice means people in our courthouses are safe and feel safe. When people return to our courthouses they will see new signage, physical barriers, staff and judicial officers wearing face coverings, frequent sanitization, and many other new protocols set up to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Some hearings will continue to be conducted remotely during the transitional period. However, starting June 1, a limited number of pilot jury trials will be allowed to begin.

Potential jurors can find updates and guidance on the Minnesota Courts website.

According to Justice Gildea's order, other than the pilot jury trials, no other criminal jury trials can begin before July 6, and no jury trials are allowed in civil cases before September 1.