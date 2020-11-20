Minnesota courts to limit in-person activity through January 2021

The 60-day order begins Nov. 30, pausing the start of any new jury trials, with many other hearings to be conducted remotely.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court has issued an order limiting in-person activities at courthouses across the state for 60 days, due to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections statewide.

Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea's order takes effect on Monday, Nov. 30 and continues through Jan. 31, 2021.

“The health and safety of our staff and judges and those we serve is our top priority,” said Chief Justice Gildea said in a statement. “This order keeps our courts open and accessible to the people of Minnesota in a manner that prioritizes health and safety.”

Under terms of the order, jury trials and grand jury proceedings that are already in progress can continue past Nov. 30 until they've been completed; however, no new jury trials or grand jury proceedings will begin before Feb. 1, 2021, with limited exceptions.

Most other hearings will be conducted remotely starting Nov. 30.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals and Minnesota Supreme Court will handle scheduling of any pending appeals.

The order does allow courts to continue to accept all types of case filings. In addition, at least one public service counter will remain open in each county and appellate court, with services provided both remotely and in-person by appointment.

Similar limitations were placed on the state's court system earlier in the year at the start of the pandemic. All Minnesota court facilities have required face coverings since July.