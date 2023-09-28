Minnesota reaches solemn milestone in COVID deaths

Overall, the mortality rate of COVID has continued to fall since its peak in late 2020, according to MDH data.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota crossed a solemn landmark in COVID fatalities on Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 15,000 people in Minnesota have died from the infectious illness that began causing shutdowns and quarantines more than three years ago.

Overall, the mortality rate of COVID-19 has continued to fall since its peak in late 2020, according to MDH data.

The seven-day moving average death rate was at 0.57 as of Tuesday this week, down from its 2023 peak of 10.43 in January, according to the agency.

The MDH is continuing to offer four free at-home COVID tests to residents every month. You can also order more at-home tests from the federal government.

In Minnesota, the latest COVID vaccine became available in mid-September.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+