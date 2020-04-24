Lakes, farms, waterfalls: Update your Zoom with these 11 viewer-submitted Minnesota backgrounds

Transport yourself to beautiful spots in Minnesota for your virtual meetings.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're one of many Minnesotans working from home at the moment, you're likely spending much of your day in Zoom for virtual meetings... or, on the weekends, virtual happy hours.

The KARE 11 audience is comprised of many talented photographers consistently documenting our beautiful state. We've rounded up 11 stunning backgrounds to spice up your Zoom life and show your MN pride.

To upload the pictures through the Zoom desktop app:

Click on your profile picture, then click through to "settings" on the drop-down menu. Go to the "virtual background" tab. Then you can pick one of the app's generic images, or upload your own. Either check the "I have a green screen" box, so Zoom knows what you're working with, or try to sit in front a background that's mostly one color, so it works best. Uncheck "Mirror my video."

On your phone app, click "more" at the bottom of the screen during a meeting, and upload the virtual background from there.

Enjoy! And let us know if you use them! Text photos of your fancy new background to 763-797-7215.

Thank you to everyone who submitted!!!