x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

local

Lakes, farms, waterfalls: Update your Zoom with these 11 viewer-submitted Minnesota backgrounds

Transport yourself to beautiful spots in Minnesota for your virtual meetings.
Credit: Levi Johnson

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're one of many Minnesotans working from home at the moment, you're likely spending much of your day in Zoom for virtual meetings... or, on the weekends, virtual happy hours. 

The KARE 11 audience is comprised of many talented photographers consistently documenting our beautiful state. We've rounded up 11 stunning backgrounds to spice up your Zoom life and show your MN pride. 

To upload the pictures through the Zoom desktop app:

  1. Click on your profile picture, then click through to "settings" on the drop-down menu.
  2. Go to the "virtual background" tab. Then you can pick one of the app's generic images, or upload your own. Either check the "I have a green screen" box, so Zoom knows what you're working with, or try to sit in front a background that's mostly one color, so it works best. Uncheck "Mirror my video." 

On your phone app, click "more" at the bottom of the screen during a meeting, and upload the virtual background from there.

Enjoy! And let us know if you use them! Text photos of your fancy new background to 763-797-7215. 

Thank you to everyone who submitted!!! 

>> Click here for phone-friendly backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NORTHERN LIGHTS BY MATT DIGIROLAMO:

Credit: Matt Digirolamo

DOWNLOAD TEN MILE LAKE BY STEVE MASIMORE:

Credit: Steve Masimore

DOWNLOAD ZIMMERMAN WILDFLOWERS BY ALEXIS MEYER:

Credit: Alexis Meyer

DOWNLOAD NERSTRAND WATERFALL BY DOUG KATZUNG:

Credit: Doug Katzung

DOWNLOAD NORTH SHORE ICE BY HOLLY JORGENSEN:

Credit: Holly Jorgensen

DOWNLOAD ELY RAINBOWS BY NANCY FROEHLING:

Credit: Nancy Froehling

DOWNLOAD BWCA SUNSET BY BRAD MUCKENHIRN:

Credit: Brad Muckenhirn

DOWNLOAD SHADOW FALLS BY BRANDON JON PULSIFER:

Credit: Brandon Pulsifer

DOWNLOAD ISANTI SUNFLOWERS BY BREENA MAYER:

Credit: Breena Mayer

DOWNLOAD PINES GOLF COURSE BY BRIAN FREDERICK:

Credit: Brian Frederick

DOWNLOAD KARE 11 STUDIO BY TRAVIS KOBS:

Credit: Travis Kobs

KARE 11 obtained permission from each of the photographers to use their images for this project. 

RELATED: How KARE 11 is social distancing

RELATED: John Krasinski and friends to host virtual prom to cheer everyone up

RELATED: Couple gets married over Zoom amid coronavirus pandemic