Minnesota Department of Corrections looking for predatory offender

Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, is wanted for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says a Level 3 Predatory Offender failed to comply with the conditions of his supervised release and is now being sought by the state.

Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, was released from the Hennepin County Jail on July 4 after posting bond for his current pending felonies of failure to register as a predatory offender and escaping from custody, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Johnson is a 5'7" bald man, with a goatee and mustache and weighs about 240 pounds. He also has small tear drop tattoos under both eyes and neck tattoos that say “Katrina Stillday” and “Kimberleigh."

According to the DOC, Johnson has previous convictions for assault, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and failing to register as a predatory offender.

Johnson has been seen frequently riding Metro Transit in the Twin Cities area. If seen, the DOC says "members of the public should not attempt to confront Johnson, but should instead call 911 immediately."

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts can also call a DOC investigator at 651-361-7124.

