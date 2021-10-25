MDH taking temporary control of Minneapolis nursing home

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the "temporary measure" is to ensure resident safety and continued care.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced in a press release that it is taking control of Twin City Gardens Nursing Home, located in Minneapolis.

According to the release, the move is a "temporary measure" to protect the safety of the 31 residents at the nursing home and to ensure they continue to receive care while "operations and management issues" are addressed.

The release said MDH has visited the facility "several times" throughout 2021 to investigate complaints, and during recent visits between Oct. 12 and Oct. 21, surveyors "documented multiple findings" related to patient care and services. MDH staff also found evidence of staff payroll checks being returned with insufficient funds as well as unpaid bills for oxygen, insurance and medications.

According to the release, MDH became concerned that the "growing list of unpaid bills" threatened service for residents, so the department petitioned for control through "temporary receivership." The release also said that Pathway Health, a professional management organization, will serve as the facility’s "managing agent" during the change in control.

“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm in the release. “We are focused on a smooth transition that meets the needs of families, residents and staff.”