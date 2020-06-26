MN drivers with delayed tabs to receive 'verification letter'

DVS says working from home delayed staff from processing thousands of mailed-in registration renewals.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans whose new tabs have been held up by delays in the state system will be receiving a "verification letter" to show as proof of registration renewal.

The state Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DVS) issued a news released Friday acknowledging that some Minnesotans who already mailed in their renewal have not received their tabs due to "processing delays." They said those people will receive a verification letter via email to use until their tabs arrive.

DVS said in its release that the state has also notified law enforcement that some drivers will not have their stickers by the time their tabs expire.

“We know this delay has caused anxiety for some, and we hope that this letter and law enforcement notification will ease the worries of those affected,” DVS Director Emma Corrie said in the release.

Corrie said processing the renewals and getting tabs to drivers is a priority, and they've dedicated extra staff to move the process along more quickly.

DVS says part of the reason for the delay is that while staff was working from home, they didn't have access to mailed-in documents. There are approximately 7,700 of those mailed-in renewals that still need to be processed, dating back to May 11.

Anyone who mailed in their registration renewal more than two weeks ago and has not received their tabs should go online and use the Report Registration Tabs Not Received form to receive a verification letter.