This is what the 2027 World's Fair in Bloomington could look like

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's been nearly 40 years since a World's Fair was held on United States soil. In 1984, New Orleans played host to more than 7 million visitors at the Louisiana World's Exposition.

Today, a campaign is underway to bring the World's Fair back to the U.S., this time just a few miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Nonprofit Minnesota Expo 2027 is the official organization working to secure Bloomington as the host site for the World's Fair in five years.

The theme of the proposed 2027 Expo, "Healthy People, Health Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All," was chosen by the Minnesota World's Fair Bid Committee with the goal of highlighting "the importance of health and medicine at a global level and to spotlight Minnesota’s unique position as one of the world’s most important centers of excellence and innovation in health, healing, medical sciences, and the promotion of wellness."

The proposed expo site is concentrated in the South Loop neighborhood of Bloomington, situated near the Mall of America and MSP International Airport.

Minnesota Expo 2027 predicts more than 13 million visitors would visit the Bloomington fair over a span of three months (93 days) in the summer of 2027, with 90% of attendees being non-residents. Data by Rockport Analytics also suggests international visitors would travel to MSP and other U.S. locations for an average of 12 days, and would spend nearly 3 million total days in the country.

Other elements of Minnesota's pitch to secure the fair include:

More than $700 million in spending from international visitors across the U.S., the equivalent to hosting 93 Super Bowls.

The creation of more than 33,000 full and part time jobs in the U.S., including 17,000 in Minnesota.

A $100 per non-resident visitor tax that would generate revenue for state, local and federal governments.

In a statement released in July 2021, the U.S. Department of State threw its support behind Minnesota's bid for Expo 2027, saying in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, it will "work with the Minnesota organizing committee, U.S. businesses and industry, cultural leaders and organizations, and civil society to develop an Expo that promotes American prosperity, strengthens global alliances, and connects our global community."

In November 2022, member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will vote to select a host city for Expo 2027.

The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai from October of 2021 through March 2022. Starting in April of 2025, Osaka, Japan will host the next World Expo.

