Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running

Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are teaming up again to provide weekly updates on the fall colors and where to find them.

Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead.

Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the state's weekly fall color report.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, the organizations are teaming up to give regular updates to help people plan their travels and find the best photo opportunities as trees across the state turn. The updates are based on information from staff at more than 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

"Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," said Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."

In Minnesota, peak fall colors typically last from around mid-September along the Canadian border, to mid-October along the border with Iowa.

To get regular updates on fall colors across the state, you can sign up for a weekly e-newsletter that highlights the best current views of peak fall color. For fall travel ideas and activities including apple orchards, pumpkin picking and festivals, check out the Explore Minnesota website.

