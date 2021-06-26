Minnesota farmers thankful for recent rain but in need of more

A couple wet days won't suffice for farmers like Greg Stuedemann whose 1400 acre farm hasn't endured a dry spell this long since 1988.

PLATO, Minn. — You can call it a blessing from above.

"We've got close to a quarter inch already this afternoon," said Farmer Greg Stuedemann, Owner of Stuedemann Brothers Farm in Plato.

It's much needed rain, as a good majority of the state is in need of a significant downpour to wash us out of a moderate drought, according to the Minnesota DNR, which is taking a toll on things like agriculture.

"It'll keep us going for a couple days here," said Stuedemann.

However, a couple wet days won't suffice for farmers like Stuedemann whose 1400 acre farm hasn't endured a dry spell this long since 1988.

His corn crops are just barely hanging on, in need of more rain over the next 6 weeks, without having room for an irrigation system on his property.

"We've got tremendous genetic potential in the seeds now that we didn't have in 88," said Stuedemann.

The livestock are also feeling the sting of the drought as fields which typically meadow hay this time of the year are drying out.

"We're starting to have to feed hay that we normally wouldn't be doing until late September," said Stuedemann. He went on to say, "it's effecting the slaughter cow prices because there a lot of guys that are just pulling the calves off and selling the cows to save feed."

Which in return is impacting you the consumer.

"This is where the food on your plate comes from," said Stuedemann.

While Saturday's showering of blessings won't last forever, for Stuedemann it's an answer to prayer, keeping his livelihood somewhat intact.