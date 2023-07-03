Minnesota sends crew to help Canada rein in out-of-control wildfires

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced 17 wildland firefighters were sent to Manitoba after a request for mutual aid.

More than a dozen firefighters from Minnesota were sent to help in the effort to get Canada's historic wildfire season under control. The news comes as hundreds of firefighters across the U.S. have already been deployed to combat the flames, which span the country from East to West Coast.

On Monday, Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released a statement via their office, announcing 17 wildland firefighters were sent to Manitoba in a request for mutual aid through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The ongoing wildfires throughout Canada have stretched Canadian firefighting resources thin. When Manitoba made a... Posted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday, July 3, 2023

“Canada is experiencing a historic fire season this year and I’m proud that our DNR wildland firefighters are ready to protect life and property in Minnesota and beyond, whenever the call comes in,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement. “The Minnesota DNR’s partnership with Canada and with our neighboring states ensures we can quickly and efficiently share resources to respond to wildfires throughout the region.”

The statement said the crew took off for Manitoba from Grand Rapids and will receive its assignment once it arrives. The governor's statement said the firefighters will likely help focus on suppression efforts in the region's remote backcountry.

The Great Lakes Forest Fire alliance — established between Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Manitoba and Ontario — enables each territory to share resources in an effort to protect the Great Lakes region from the devastating effects of wildfires. According to the governor's office, Minnesota benefitted from the pact during its 2021 wildfire season by receiving access to and aid from engines, aircraft and firefighters outside the state.

“We have a strong partnership and will continue to do everything we can to share resources and contain the Canadian wildfires,” said Walz.

In some cases, officials found air quality in some parts of the country — including cities in Minnesota, New York and Chicago, at times — was considered the worst in the world.

