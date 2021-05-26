'Dignity and pride' | Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff for Conservation Officer Sarah Grell

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Sarah Grell, a respected officer who leaves behind a husband and three children.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota conservation officer who died in the line of duty will be honored Friday with flags at half-staff across the state.

Sarah Grell, 39, died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids. Officials said it happened when a semi hit her driver's side door. She leaves behind her husband and three children, including a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.

In honor of Grell, Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at Minnesota's State and Federal buildings from sunrise until sunset on Friday.

In the proclamation, Walz wrote that Grell served Minnesota's people and natural resources with "dignity and pride."

"The State of Minnesota recognizes Conservation Officer Grell for her dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, her fellow citizens with deep gratitude. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and the entire community," the proclamation reads.

The Minnesota DNR said Grell was part of a "proud family legacy," as her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers.

“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a press release earlier this week. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director, said that Grell was the "epitome of a public servant."

“Her loss is devastating, and we ask the people of Minnesota to keep Officer Grell and her family in their thoughts during this difficult time," Smith said in the release.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Grell's family.