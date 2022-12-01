Big Ten makes changes to Minnesota's 2022 football schedule

The Golden Gophers are slated to travel to Madison to play division rival Wisconsin for their last regular season game of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — College football has wrapped for the year, but it's never too early to start thinking about next season, right?

The Big Ten has made some changes to the University of Minnesota's football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, so grab your calendar and mark down the following dates:

Note: Home games at Huntingdon Bank Stadium are in bold

Sept. 1: New Mexico State

Sept. 10: Western Illinois

Sept. 17: Colorado

Sept. 24: @ Michigan State

Oct. 1: Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 8: Bye Week

Oct. 15: @ Illinois

Oct. 22 : @ Penn State

Oct. 29: Rutgers

Nov. 5: @ Nebraska

Nov. 12: Northwestern

Nov. 19: Iowa

Nov. 26: @ Wisconsin

The Gophers ended their 2021 season back in December with a victory over West Virginia at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Ky Thomas ran for 144 yards and a touchdown and Mar’Kiese Irving added 129 yards rushing to help Minnesota shut down the Mountaineers 18-6.

The Gophers held West Virginia to 206 total yards, leading to their fifth straight bowl game win and third under head coach P.J. Fleck, who signed a new seven-year deal with Minnesota in November.

"This is home,” said Fleck in a released statement that praised Director of Athletics Mark Coyle and U of M President Joan Gabel. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program."

