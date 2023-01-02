Minnesota gets $2.4 million for county and city road safety

The US Department of Transportation awarded $800 million to 510 projects across the state through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that more than 500 projects across the country will receive funding to help improve roads and safety.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said.

12 Minnesotan counties and cities are receiving funds:

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa $221,821.68

City of Columbia Heights $200,000.00

City of Eagan $80,000.00

City of Elk River $198,480.00

City of Monticello $200,000.00

City of Red Wing $195,760.00

City of St. Louis Park $160,000.00

City of Willmar $200,000.00

City of Woodbury $300,000.00

Hennepin County $240,000.00

Rochester-Olmsted Council $276,800.00 28

St. Louis County $200,000.00

The full list of awards can be viewed HERE.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported 442 traffic related deaths in state in 2022. Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said traffic volumes have now returned to more pre-pandemic levels but traffic deaths are still disturbingly high.

"Speeding became a primary contributor to traffic fatalities as some drivers treated the open roads like a personal racetrack," Hanson said.

The US Department of Transportation says an addition $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April.

Watch more local news: