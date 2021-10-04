Gophers RB Trey Potts receiving medical attention in Indiana

Potts left the field during the fourth quarter with an unspecified medical issue. As of Monday, the school said he's still in Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nearly two days after Minnesota's 20-13 win at Purdue, Gophers running back Trey Potts is still receiving medical attention in Indiana.

Potts left the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Purdue. According to a Monday statement from the U of M Athletic Department, he was treated by team medical staff before being taken to an Indiana hospital "for further observation."

As of Monday afternoon, the department said Potts is still in Indiana with his family, receiving medical attention. While department officials didn't share specifics, they said Potts' condition is improving and he is doing well.

Officials said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, Head Football Athletic Trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight Saturday with Potts.

Before Potts left the field Saturday, he gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run three plays into the second half.

The second-half comeback (the first in P.J. Fleck's tenure at Minnesota) helped the Gophers hang on for a 20-13 victory.

The Gophers' next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.