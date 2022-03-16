These are the first Minnesota golf courses to open in 2022

Clubs collecting dust? Here's where you can already start practicing your swing.

MINNESOTA, USA — The winter thaw is underway and many Minnesotans, ready to shed their winter coats, are setting their sights on spring.

If golf is your outdoor activity of choice, you're in luck. Several local golf courses have already opened their driving ranges for the season.

TwinCitiesGolf.com is tracking when dozens of courses in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin will open for the year. Click here to see the full list.

In the meantime, here's where you can get a few swings in as of March 16:

Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids

Range open

Course TBD

Creeksbend Golf Course in New Prague

Range open

Course opens March 17

Emerald Greens Golf Club in Hastings

Range open

Course TBD

Refuge Golf Club in Oak Grove

Range open

Course TBA

Across the border in Wisconsin, the Trempeleau Mountain Golf Club in Trempeleau is slated to open on Friday, March 18. And if you're willing to make the drive, Fox Ridge GC in Dike, Iowa is now open, and The Preserve on Rathbun Lake @ Honeycreek Resort in Moravia, Iowa opens March 17.

Before you toss your clubs into the car, TwinCitiesGolf.com recommends calling the course ahead of time to confirm they're open. Some courses might also be walking only at the start of the season, to minimize damage on the fairways.

