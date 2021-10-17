1 dead, 1 airlifted after Goodhue County crash

Minnesota State Patrol said the two vehicles collided on Highway 61. A Red Wing man was killed.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — One man is dead and another was airlifted to a hospital after a Saturday morning crash in Goodhue County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Enclave was traveling eastbound on Highway 61 and a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound. The two vehicles collided on the highway in Welch Township. It happened at about 6:16 a.m.

MSP said the driver of the Impala, 35-year-old Nathan Bradley Hase of Red Wing, was killed.

The Enclave driver, a 70-year-old man from Iowa, was flown to a Rochester hospital. MSP said his injuries are life threatening.