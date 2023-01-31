Report: Minnesota on track to meet 2025 emissions goals

In 15 years greenhouse gas emissions dropped 23% in Minnesota, most notably in the electrical generation and commercial sectors.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Jan.14, 2023.

A new report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Commerce found that the state's greenhouse gas emissions declined 23% between 2005 and 2020.

Based on those numbers, Minnesota is on track to meet its goal of reducing emissions by 30% by the year 2025.

According to the two agencies, the largest decline was reported in electrical generation, which transitioned away from coal toward renewable energy over those 15 years. In electrical generation, greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 54%.

Transportation remains the largest source of greenhouse gases in the state and accounts for about 25% of Minnesota's emissions.

“Industry policy shifts, better agricultural practices, and personal behavior changes during the pandemic provided Minnesota with a course correction, but it is essential that we double-down on climate actions that can keep us on track," MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a statement. “The Walz-Flanagan Administration’s Climate Action Framework and One Minnesota budget make smart investments and policy changes to further advance our state’s climate goals.”

Gov. Walz's One Minnesota budget plan, which was rolled out earlier this month, includes policies to help move Minnesota to 100% clean energy in the state’s electricity sector by 2040 and a framework to ensure all new commercial and large multi-family construction is net-zero by 2036.

The budget also proposes $114 million for the State Competitiveness Fund to help unlock billions in federal funding for clean energy investments.

The report went on to reveal that emissions from homes and apartment buildings have risen 14%, while the commercial sector, including businesses, hospitals and schools, saw emissions drop 22%.

Watch more local news: