MINNEAPOLIS — Several local groups came together in downtown Minneapolis on Monday evening in a solidarity rally for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
Participants started with a rally at the Hennepin County Government Center, before marking through the streets of downtown Minneapolis to the First Precinct building for the Minneapolis Police Department, where the group chanted, "Enough is enough."
Organizers included Black Lives Matter Minnesota, CAIR Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB), Racial Justice Network, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Minnesota Disability Justice Network, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, Movement Support Network, Native Lives Matter, and Cop Watch Minneapolis.
