Stretches of Minnesota highways closed due to flooding

Multiple Minnesota rivers are forecast to crest at moderate or major flood stages in the coming days.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple sections of Minnesota highways are closed due to flooding as rivers continue to swell from spring melting and rain.

According to 511mn.org, stretches of highway on at least four roadways are currently closed to due flooding as of Tuesday, April 18:

MN 67 in both directions

At 266th Avenue, one mile north of Granite Falls.

MN 22 in both directions

Between County Highway 9 and Foster Court, one to four miles south of Richmond.

MN 47 in both directions

Between 317th Avenue NW and 325th Avenue NW, 10 miles north of Saint Francis.

MN 60

Between McDougall Avenue and Hiawatha Drive West in Wabasha.

Water continues to rise in the Mississippi River, and Hwy 60 remains closed, east of Hwy 61 under the railroad bridge. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for updates. pic.twitter.com/e6yThGruy4 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 17, 2023

MnDOT has several other advisories posted on the 511 traffic map about flooding on highways across the state, though not all have resulted in complete road closures.

Individual communities are also closing local roads and streets due to anticipated flooding.

In Delano, Bridge Avenue and parts of 90th Street are closed. Crow River levels have already reached major flood stage Tuesday, and are forecast to crest on Wednesday at 19.1 feet.

Earlier this month, St. Paul declared a local flood emergency in anticipation of rising floodwater. Water Street/ Lilydale Road and Shepard Road/Warner Road are closed in anticipation of Mississippi River flooding, and on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) extended a temporary wall at Holman Field, St. Paul's Downtown Airport.

Takeoff and landing operations will be shut down on the main runway between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday so crews can add on to a 2/3-mile metal plank floodwall system designed to hold back the Mississippi River.

