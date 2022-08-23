Fall from hiking trail claims life of Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon — A hiking accident in northwest Oregon has claimed the life of a Minnesota woman.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas was hiking with friends on Aug. 19 near Wiesendanger Falls, just upstream from the top of Multnomah Falls, when she left the trail and fell 100 feet to the ground below.
Responding sheriff's deputies and first responders parked at a lodge below and had to hike 1.3 miles from the trail head to reach Warejoncas. By the time those responders reached the victim bystanders were administering CPR, but Warejoncas did not survive and was declared dead on the scene.
A witness who called 911 told dispatchers that she had suffered a severe head injury.
A records search indicates Warejoncas's most recent address is in Carlos, Minnesota, not far from Alexandria.
Officials say specially trained trauma intervention volunteers were also dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources for those who witnessed the fatal fall.
