Fall from hiking trail claims life of Minnesota woman

Sheriff's officials say 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas suffered a head injury after falling in a remote area near Wiesendanger Falls.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon — A hiking accident in northwest Oregon has claimed the life of a Minnesota woman.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas was hiking with friends on Aug. 19 near Wiesendanger Falls, just upstream from the top of Multnomah Falls, when she left the trail and fell 100 feet to the ground below.

Responding sheriff's deputies and first responders parked at a lodge below and had to hike 1.3 miles from the trail head to reach Warejoncas. By the time those responders reached the victim bystanders were administering CPR, but Warejoncas did not survive and was declared dead on the scene.

A witness who called 911 told dispatchers that she had suffered a severe head injury.

A hiker has died after a fall near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. @Corbett_Fire and MCSO deputies are on scene. The @MCSOSAR team will accompany the Medical Examiner to assist in the recovery of the hiker. pic.twitter.com/KASnLIn6d2 — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 19, 2022

A records search indicates Warejoncas's most recent address is in Carlos, Minnesota, not far from Alexandria.

Officials say specially trained trauma intervention volunteers were also dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources for those who witnessed the fatal fall.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota State Fair still needs workers

Watch more local news: