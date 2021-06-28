'We are on target' | Excitement as I-35W construction project nears end

The project is slated to finish Sept. 10, barring any out-of-the-ordinary events. However, we still have one weekend closure to go.

MINNEAPOLIS — Here's how you can spot a Minnesotan.

They never complain about the weather, because they're saving all their complaints for the now-infamous I-35W construction project.

"We've been out there for 4 years," said MNDOT spokesperson Dave Aeikens. "And there was a lot of work to do."

Aeikens said the project involved repairing a lot more than just the highway. They worked on bridges, sound barriers and ramps.

"We appreciate that they've been patient with us, and we are on target to be done -- as we said, when we started this 4 years ago -- that we'd be done in September," Aeikens said.

Although September is still quite a few weeks away, knowing that the end is near was enough to bring Susan Billings joy. Billings said she's been living in her house that sits right next to I-35W for 20 years.

"When they cut off all the entrance and exit ramps, the only way to get here from the south was the 46th Street exit, and you should see the line," Billings said. "During COVID, it was nice because there was no traffic, no line, but now the line backs up all the way to crosstown because that's the only exit."

Barring any out-of-the-ordinary events, Aeikens confirmed, the end is near.

"There's going to be a lot of good things in there. We think we've done some things in there that will help ease congestion a little bit, not eliminate it," Aeikens said. "We think it's going to be a lot safer, the highway will be good for another 50 years or so, and we're looking forward to opening everything up."