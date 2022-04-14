Minnesota job participation on the rise for the sixth month in a row

The unemployment rate in the state drops as we see a steady rise in job growth over the past six months.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — People have been getting back into the swing of things, or at least that's what it looks like based off job participation numbers in Minnesota.

In the month of March alone the state has exceeded the nation overall when it comes to job growth. The overall March unemployment rate also dropped to 2.5%, with a gain of 11,500 jobs in just one month.

Unemployment numbers in February of 2022 were the lowest recorded level for that month since February of 1999 at 2.7%, just two-tenths of a point up from the month after (March 2022).

Even with high comeback job numbers in the state, some experts remainl worried about Minnesotans who haven't been able to bounce back.

"It's good news for Minnesota that more people returning to the labor force as job growth continues to surge," said DEED (Department of Employment and Economic Development) Commissioner Steve Grove. "However, many Minnesotans who want to work are not connecting with stable employment."

Despite some improving job numbers, we've got more work to do. Black workers are entering the workforce at the same rate as white workers. But while MN's unemployment rate shrank to 2.7% in February, the Black unemployment rate was 6.5%. More by @MSPBJnews https://t.co/ujUqc2e0cC — MN DEED (@mndeed) March 30, 2022

During the peak of the pandemic (February 2020-April 2020) Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs. As of March 2022 we the state has gained 315,900 jobs, or roughly 76% of the positions lost due to COVID-19.

It's been noted by experts that not all Minnesotans are recovering from job losses consistently. According to DEED's report, Black and Hispanic Minnesotans are experiencing higher unemployment rates than their white counterparts since the beginning of the pandemic.

The fields that have seen the most growth in recent months are mining and logging, construction, manufacturing, trades, government, hospitality and a list of others.

