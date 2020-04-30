Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will reopen to cars Friday

Visitors will be able to register online to enjoy the beautiful Three-Mile Drive from inside their own vehicle.

CHASKA, Minn. — The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will be offering a beautiful space to drive beginning Friday.

On May 1, the arboretum will reopen its Three-Mile Drive to vehicles only. It's part of a phased reopening approach, as they work with University of Minnesota leadership to ensure visitor and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All members and non-members will have to get a reservation online before they can access the grounds. To see available times and register, visit the Arboretum's website.

A few things to know before going:

The grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Reservations will be limited and timed so that there is a safe flow of vehicles along the drive. The last available reservation will be 3 p.m.

Online reservations are free to members and $15 per car for non-members.

Visitors will have to show a receipt from their online registration, via their phone or a printed copy. They will show this to gate staff through closed windows. Members will also be asked to show their membership card.

Restrooms will be available in the Sensory Garden and Prairie Garden.

There will be no main building access and no parking.

All visitors are asked to practice social distancing while on Arboretum grounds.

“Based on the success of this initial phase and our ability to continue to ensure everyone’s safety, we hope to announce additional plans for expanded access at a later date,” said Arboretum Director Peter Moe in a statement on Thursday. “We are delighted that visitors will get to see the magnificent 39,000 tulips in bloom and be welcomed back to nature, which we all need during these challenging times.”

If you do head to the beautiful Arb, here's a top five list of what to look for, in no particular order.

200 varieties of daffodils

White and yellow forsythia in full boom.

Budding trees

White and pink magnolias

39,000 tulips