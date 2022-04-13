Minnesota sheriffs donate equipment to aid Ukrainians

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement in the state have donated bulletproof vests and helmets to help the people of Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANOKA, Minnesota — Ukrainians on the front lines of the war in their home country are receiving equipment from law enforcement agencies across the state. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Sheriffs' Association and other agencies are among those donating materials in the hopes that they will aid Ukrainians as they sustain continued attacks from Russia. The items being donated so far include bulletproof vests, helmets and shields.

Most of items that are being donated have passed their manufacturer's expiration date and have since been replaced by request of the department, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Although the materials are "expired," officials say they are still capable of providing shelter and helping to preserve the lives of Ukrainians.

The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association said it has developed "a personal contact connected to Ukraine that will ensure donated items are provided immediately to those in need," which include more than 650 bulletproof vests and dozens of helmets.

“In these difficult and trying times, we are glad that we can provide some small gesture to help protect those who are risking everything for their families and their country,” Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff and Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association President James Stuart said in a statement.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Maple Grove Police Department have also participated in the fundraising.

**PRESS RELEASE**



The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, along with sheriff’s offices all over Minnesota, have donated over 650 bulletproof vests, 55 helmets, and 4 shields to help the people of Ukraine.



View the entire release below: pic.twitter.com/drW8UWJep2 — MN Sheriffs’ Association (@MNSheriffs) April 11, 2022

Watch more local news: