Minnesota lawmaker stopped by police claims he was profiled

Credit: AP
This Aug. 21, 2016 photo shows John Thompson, now a state representative, at a fundraiser at Central High School in St. Paul, Minn. Thompson, who was ticketed for a driver’s license violation is alleging he was racially profiled. The citation says State Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul, who is Black, presented a Wisconsin license during a traffic stop in St. Paul Sunday, July 4, 2021 . (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An outspoken Minnesota lawmaker who was ticketed for a driver’s license violation is alleging he was racially profiled. 

The citation says State Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul, who is Black, presented a Wisconsin license during a traffic stop in St. Paul Sunday. A Department of Public Safety spokesman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Thompson's driving privileges had been suspended because of a child support issue that has now been resolved. 

Thompson has never held a Minnesota license. Police deny he was racially profiled. A police spokesman says Thompson was stopped because he didn't have a front license plate, but was cited only for driving after suspension. 

