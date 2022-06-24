Minnesota policymakers react to Roe v. Wade decision

The U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which offered federal protection for those seeking an abortion for the past 50 years.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, which offered federal protection for those seeking an abortion for the past 50 years.

The 6-3 ruling will have ramifications across the nation as states are divided on abortion. At least 13 states have already passed “trigger laws” that will immediately take effect upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade, that will ban the right for women to have access to abortions.

Existing Minnesota law could make the state an ‘island’ in the upper Midwest as most surrounding states have already limited, or will likely ban abortions.

Minnesota policy makers are wasting no time in reacting to the Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

I know Minnesotans share the fear and pain people across the country are feeling. But we never back down from a challenge. Today and every day, I stand with Minnesotans in the fight to protect access to reproductive health care and abortion. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 24, 2022

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann

“This is a tremendous victory for the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, and the sanctity of life. It was widely accepted that Roe v. Wade was deeply flawed on constitutional grounds. As Republicans, our party has always stood for human rights, including those of the unborn. With today’s rulings, The Supreme Court returned to the states and the people their rightful authority to govern themselves and protect the unborn.”

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

This opinion doesn’t bring us back to the 1950s. It brings us back to the 1850s. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 24, 2022

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith

This decision is an extraordinary betrayal not just of women but democracy itself. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) June 24, 2022

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN 8th District)

“Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court will save countless innocent lives. As the father of five beautiful children, I believe that all life has value and should be protected, and this ruling is a win for the sanctity of life. Additionally, this decision also returns decision-making power back to elected officials in states as intended.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN 5th District)

This Supreme Court decision is devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country.



I am outraged this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 24, 2022

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller

“Today is a victory for every unborn child, affirming their life has value and is worth protecting. Senate Republicans are committed to working together to find consensus on protections for babies, and support for moms and families who choose life.”

Former Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen

"We have seen many lives diminished after this court ruling decades ago. While Minnesota's Supreme Court ruled that there is a right to an abortion; as govenor I still want to seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption..."

