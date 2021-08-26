Minnesota lawmakers respond to deadly Afghanistan attack

Elected officials from both parties condemned the attacks that killed and injured Americans near the Kabul airport.

WASHINGTON — Minnesota elected officials from across the political spectrum are condemning the attacks that killed U.S. servicemembers in Afghanistan on Thursday.

SEN. TINA SMITH (D)

"I’m following the terrible events in Kabul," Democratic Sen. Tina Smith posted on Twitter. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy and I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

"My heart breaks at the news that American service members have been killed in the horrific attack in Kabul today," Sen. Smith later added. "My thoughts are with their loved ones, and with all those who had loved ones killed and injured. "

REP. JIM HAGEDORN (R)

"Praying for our brave service members as well as all Americans and allies on the ground in Kabul," Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn said in a Twitter post. "Our people should have never been in this position."

REP. ANGIE CRAIG (D)

"I’m heartbroken to hear that several Marines and Afghans lost their lives in today’s attack on the Kabul airport," Democratic Rep. Angie Craig wrote on Twitter. "Please join me in praying for the families of those who were killed and for the peaceful evacuation of Americans and Afghan partners. God bless our troops."

REP. DEAN PHILLIPS (D)

"Praying for our wounded Marines and all who were injured or killed in the blast," Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips said on Twitter. "Targeting people seeking safety and refuge is indescribably sickening and evil."

REP. BETTY MCCOLLUM (D)

"Devastating news out of Kabul," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum wrote on Twitter. "Our courageous service members and diplomats are selflessly working to protect American civilians and our Afghan allies. I am closely monitoring this situation."

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D)

"Today's terrorist attack on Afghans and U.S. service members was horrific, yet another reminder of the terror the people of Afghanistan continue to face," Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote on Twitter. "Now is the time to redouble our evacuation efforts and do everything we can to get people out who are most at risk."

REP. TOM EMMER (R)

"Jacquie and I are praying for the families of our U.S. Marines who lost their lives in Afghanistan today, and for the quick recovery of those who have been injured," Republican Rep. Tom Emmer said in a Twitter post. "Heartbreaking to watch this tragedy unfold."

REP. MICHELLE FISCHBACH (R)

"I was horrified to learn of the attack in Kabul," Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach posted on Twitter. "Please join me in praying for our troops, allies, and Americans still stranded in Afghanistan. We must leave no American behind!"

REP. PETE STAUBER (R)

"I am absolutely heartbroken to hear about the U.S. servicemembers who were killed in these heinous attacks," Republican Rep. Pete Stauber wrote on Twitter. "May God bless these fallen heroes and comfort their families."