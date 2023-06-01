Judge finds Minnesota man charged for role in Capitol riot guilty on all charges

Following a bench trial, a Washinton, D.C. judge found 44-year-old Brian Mock guilty on six felony and five misdemeanor charges.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Minneapolis man was found guilty Wednesday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, including obstructing and assaulting law enforcement officers in the Capitol building, according to the Department of Justice.

Brian Mock, 44, is one of 12 Minnesotans charged for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. Recently, three family members from the state were charged with a felony count of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to the DOJ, evidence showed Mock removed barricades, assaulted and obstructed multiple law enforcement officers, and stole government property. He was convicted in the District of Columbia of six felony charges and five misdemeanors.

The DOJ said that Mock shoved, kicked and threw things at officers, and stole riot shields after pushing an officer to the ground.

Mock's sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 10, 2023.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that nearly 1,100 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and more than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Washington Field Office, with help from the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office.

