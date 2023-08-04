Minnesota man escapes police custody at Georgia airport

Joseph Baynes was in the custody of Dakota County Sheriff's Office officials when he escaped at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Thursday afternoon.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Minnesota man wanted on felony harassment charges is still missing after escaping from police custody in Georgia Thursday afternoon.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KARE 11 Friday that 35-year-old Joseph Baynes, of Chaska, was recently arrested in Bulloch County, Georgia on another charge. While in custody, Baynes waived extradition to be transferred back to Minnesota to answer for charges that he violated an active order for protection in Dakota County in June.

Two deputies from the DCSO went to Savannah to pick up Baynes and transport him back to Minnesota, but on Aug. 3, Baynes escaped from custody "while in transit and on airport property" at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Local, federal and state agencies searched for Baynes in a nearby wooded area but were unable to find him after several hours. The department said its deputies were not injured during the escape and that Baynes had no weapons at the time.

Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said his office is investigating how Baynes managed to escape, though their "first priority is locating and arresting him."

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Department, which had custody of Baynes before he was turned over to the Dakota County deputies, posted on Facebook Thursday that "at no time were there any law enforcement officials from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office involved in the incident at the airport."

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said it's continuing to work with Georgia officials to locate Baynes.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+