Minnesota man shocked by electrical line while trimming trees faces 'long road to recovery'

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. — A man who was shocked by an electrical line Monday while trimming trees faces a 'long road to recovery,' according to organizers of a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.
30-year-old Brad Kneisl of Paynesville was in a bucket lift to trim trees on Monday, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies received a call that he had been shocked after coming into contact with an electrical line.
Once the power was off, first responders from several departments arrived to help. Kneisl was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.
A GoFundMe campaign for Kneisl's medical expenses said that he was severely burned, but that he continues to make progress. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $20,000 of its $50,000 goal. The organizers wrote that Kneisl, who has a wife and a daughter, faces "a very long road to recovery."