Minnesota man shocked by electrical line while trimming trees faces 'long road to recovery'

Brad Kneisl was severely burned by a live electrical wire while trimming trees in Yellow Medicine County. He was airlifted to a hospital in the metro.

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. — A man who was shocked by an electrical line Monday while trimming trees faces a 'long road to recovery,' according to organizers of a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.

30-year-old Brad Kneisl of Paynesville was in a bucket lift to trim trees on Monday, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies received a call that he had been shocked after coming into contact with an electrical line.

Once the power was off, first responders from several departments arrived to help. Kneisl was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.