Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions

After winning six games during his appearance on the show this summer, Eric Ahasic is back to compete for the ultimate trivia champion title.

Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions.

Answer: Eric Ahasic!

After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during his appearance on the show this summer, Chanhassen-based Ahasic will be back on your TV screen to compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions alongside fellow contestants who have won four or more games since the last tournament in 2020. The tournament also includes winners of the National College Championship, Jeopardy! Professors Tournament and Second Chance Week.

"Big things happening next week on #Jeopardy!!" Ahasic tweeted on Oct. 25. "A Tournament of Champions for the ages begins this Monday (Halloween!)"

The quarterfinals begin on Monday, Oct. 31 with winners Ryan Long, Megan Wachspress and Maureen O'Neill going head to head to head.

Jeopardy! mega-champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, who've won 40, 38 and 23 games respectively, have first-round byes and will begin competing in the semi-final round.

Ahasic's quarterfinal round airs on Friday, Nov 4. He's up against Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, and Jackie Kelly, a pension calculator developer from Cary, North Carolina. Singh and Kelly each won four games during their time on Jeopardy!.

"The coolest thing is when you win just one game of Jeopardy!, let alone five in one day and even more than that, is that everyone on staff calls you 'champ,'" Ahasic told KARE 11 in June following his run on the show. "You walk off the stage, the microphone guy takes the mic off, 'Way to go, champ. Great game.' The contestant coordinators, 'Alright champ, follow me,'" Ahasic said. "You really want to keep winning because that's awesome."

The Tournament of Champions, hosted by Ken Jennings, airs at 4:30 p.m. CT on KARE 11 starting Monday, Oct. 31.

