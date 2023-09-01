MN National Guard troops to help fire-fighting efforts in Louisiana

Gov. Walz's order comes after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, requesting support under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's office announced Friday that members of the Minnesota National Guard will travel to Louisiana Tuesday to help contain a number of devastating wildfires throughout the state.

The statement released by his office said a team of 10 to 12 soldiers and two UH60 Black Hawk helicopters will arrive in the state on Sept. 5 to assist in fighting the fires officials say stem from abnormally high temperatures and historic drought this year in Louisiana.

Walz's executive order comes after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, requesting support from other states under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. There is also a statewide burn ban in effect.

These images from the LA Department of Agriculture and Forestry offer a glimpse of what the firefighting crews face in numerous locations across the state.

“Minnesotans don’t stand by when there’s a call for help. Thank you to the members of the Minnesota National Guard for answering the call to help battle the wildfires raging through Louisiana,” said Governor Walz in a statement. “We’re committed to helping these communities in need and assisting our partners in Louisiana get these wildfires under control.”

