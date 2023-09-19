PHOTOS: Northern Lights put on a show across Minnesota

Shades of purple, green and gold danced across Minnesota skies on Monday, Sept. 18, and there's another chance to view the aurora Tuesday night.

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesotans have had lots of chances to see the Northern Lights this year, with the most recent show appearing across the state Monday night.

If you didn't stay awake or live too close to city lights and missed the latest aurora experience, there's another chance to catch the lights Tuesday night. According to KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol, less cloud cover will lend itself to a better viewing experience, though the Northern Lights might be less brilliant.

Check out some of the incredible images captured this week by photographers around the state.

Near the Gunflint Trail, courtesy Todd Bender

McGregor, Minnesota, courtesy Bill Kocken

Wayzata, Minnesota, courtesy Marie Ferguson

Norwood Young America, courtesy Lorene Freehill

Nisswa, Minnesota, courtesy Chris Johnson

Ely, Minnesota, courtesy North on 53 Photography

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Northern Lights are the result of "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere." At night, rays from the Aurora Borealis can create an arc that stretches from horizon to horizon. Close to midnight, those arcs sway and sometimes can expand to fill the entire sky.

Darker skies make for better viewing conditions.

