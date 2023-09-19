x
PHOTOS: Northern Lights put on a show across Minnesota

Shades of purple, green and gold danced across Minnesota skies on Monday, Sept. 18, and there's another chance to view the aurora Tuesday night.

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesotans have had lots of chances to see the Northern Lights this year, with the most recent show appearing across the state Monday night.

If you didn't stay awake or live too close to city lights and missed the latest aurora experience, there's another chance to catch the lights Tuesday night. According to KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol, less cloud cover will lend itself to a better viewing experience, though the Northern Lights might be less brilliant.

Check out some of the incredible images captured this week by photographers around the state.

Near the Gunflint Trail, courtesy Todd Bender

Credit: Todd Bender
Northern Lights near the Gunflint Trail. Shared in That's So Minnesota.

McGregor, Minnesota, courtesy Bill Kocken

Credit: Bill Kocken
Northern Lights in McGregor, seen from the shore of Lake Minnewawa. Shared in That's So Minnesota.

Wayzata, Minnesota, courtesy Marie Ferguson

Credit: Marie Ferguson
Northern Lights in Wayzata. Shared in That's So Minnesota.

Norwood Young America, courtesy Lorene Freehill

Credit: Lorene Freehill
Aurora near Norwood Young America Credit: Lorene Freehill

Nisswa, Minnesota, courtesy Chris Johnson

Credit: Chris Johnson
Aurora Borealis near Nisswa Credit: Chris Johnson

Ely, Minnesota, courtesy North on 53 Photography

Credit: North on 53 Photography
Northern Lights near Ely, Minnesota. Shared in That's So Minnesota.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Northern Lights are the result of "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere." At night, rays from the Aurora Borealis can create an arc that stretches from horizon to horizon. Close to midnight, those arcs sway and sometimes can expand to fill the entire sky.

Darker skies make for better viewing conditions.

