15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12

The strike, which the Minnesota Nurses Association called the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, is planned for three days across 15 hospitals.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA president and ICU nurse Mary Turner said at a press conference. "Nurses don't want to be away from the bedside. We are called to care for the people of Minnesota. It is why we went into this profession. It is why we stayed through all those dark days of the pandemic."

On Aug. 15, the union voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike after more than five months of negotiations with hospital representatives.

"Today is a somber day," Turner said.

The strike is tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 and will last for three days across 16 hospitals under seven hospital systems: M Health Fairview, Essentia Health, HealthPartners, Allina Health, Children's Hospitals, North Memorial and St. Luke's.

The union called this strike the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history and is the first that Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses have taken together in contract negotiations.

RELATED: What will the nurses strike mean for patient care?

The union is calling for wage increases and more paid time off in their updated contracts. They're also demanding solutions for short-staffing, retention and better patient care.

According to the MNA, nurses and hospital executives continued negotiations after authorizing a strike last month, and the union claims hospital CEOs "have refused to negotiate with nurses" over solutions to their strongest demands.

Affected hospital systems have not yet commented publicly on the announcement by MNA.

This is a developing story.

