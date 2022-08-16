Nurses vote to authorize strike

This vote means negotiation leaders can call a strike at some Minnesota hospitals, following a 10-day notice to employers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Tuesday night, according to information from organizers.

This vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that the nurse's union can call a strike at any time. If and when a date is announced, then union leaders are required to give employers at least a 10-day notice.

Nurses are asking for contracts that include wage increases and more paid time off. They're also demanding solutions for short-staffing, retention and better patient care.

“Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a crisis of retention and care in our healthcare system, as more nurses are leaving the bedside, putting quality patient care at risk,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals.”

The 15,000 nurses that work in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working for months without a contract; the Twin Cities contract expired on May 31, and the Twin Ports on June 30.

Negotiations have been underway since March, and include nurses at 15 hospitals under seven health systems.

Allina Health, one of the employers affected by the potential strike, released a statement following the strike approval vote that reads in part:

Despite the on-going challenges being felt by Allina Health and throughout the nonprofit health care industry, we have offered an economic package that includes a wage increase of 11% over the three years of the contract, as well as additional compensation benefits. We have also demonstrated our commitment to many of the union’s priority issues, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, safety and security, and recruitment and retention.

Allina Health’s priority remains providing high quality care to our patients. Despite this vote, a strike is not inevitable, and we look forward to another negotiating session with the union on Aug. 30. We know progress on important issues for both parties are possible because we recently settled a new 3-year contract with our MNA represented nurses at our United Hospital - Hastings Regina Campus.

Nurses with MNA are expected to hold press conferences on Tuesday morning in both St. Paul and Duluth to discuss the results of this vote.

