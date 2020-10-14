Minnesota nurses honor Zach Sobiech with window art installation

The installation covers four floors of windows, displaying the lyrics "We'll go up, up, up."

MINNEAPOLIS — M Health Fairview nurses found a way to honor the life of Zach Sobiech: A large window art installation.

Sobiech was a Minnesota teenager who battled a form of cancer, osteosarcoma, until he died in 2013. He's well-known for his popular single, "Clouds," which he wrote about his battle with cancer.

The installation covers four floors of windows, displaying the lyrics "We'll go up, up, up." Sobiech was a patient at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

A movie telling Sobiech's story will be released on Disney+ on Friday.

“It has the potential to remind us all in one of the darkest times in recent human history, how simple life can be, if you just make the choice to love,” said Justin Baldoni, who directed the movie.