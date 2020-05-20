Minnesota nurses on need for more PPE: "Our lives depend on it"

"We're maxed out. We worry about the safety of our patients, we worry about our own safety and the safety of our families," said Ericka Helling, RN.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Today Minnesota nurses expressed their concerns to state lawmakers over several issues, including the need for more personal protective equipment.

Nurses testified on their experiences inside hospitals during a remote hearing of the House Select Committee on Minnesota's Pandemic Response and Rebuilding.

"The struggle is tiring. Even on the days we win, we feel like we're only treading water," said Brittany Livaccari, a nurse at United Hospital.

Every nurse part of the remote hearing spoke about the need for more PPE. Many shared stories of having to reuse PPE.

"Just three months ago, if I were to utilize respirators in the manner which I am being told I have to now, I would no longer be allowed to work at United Hospital. And it's very likely I would lose my license and would never be able to practice as a nurse again," Livaccari said.

Nurses said they're not only reusing PPE. Nurse Sarah Simons spoke about how Hennepin County Medical Center was using expired masks, as reported in a KARE 11 investigation.

"The original bands were brittle and some crumbled and broke as employees attempted to put them on," Simons testified.

Legislators wanted to know more about what is causing the shortages.

"Our hospitals are having to use PPE at a level they have never had to use before," said Mary C. Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The union also mentioned an insecure supply chain and hospitals rationing PPE.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she hears the tension and questions surrounding PPE and nurses but doesn't want to say who's right and who's wrong. She said the state is aware of a lot of facilities conserving PPE.

"I think we've not had a reason to differ with the CDC's guidance on the prioritization and conservation of PPE. One of the things that we know is happening, and it seems like it's a good thing, are the technologies that have been created to allow the sterilization and reuse of some of these things like N95 masks, for example," Malcolm said.

The state estimates that, in general, hospitals have three weeks worth of PPE on hand.

Hospitals are following the CDC and MDH's guidelines.

"If infection control was practiced as it has been taught so many years ago and if the CDC hadn't downgraded their infection policy to fit the supply chain, maybe the thousands of healthcare workers who have died from COVID would still be alive today," said Kara Spike, RN.

The Minnesota Hospital Association's Mary Krinkie said, if needed, they'll ask the the governor to dial back.

"The state's purchases are for COVID-only patients but yes, there's a potential if we get into a surge or the situation gets really bad that those elective procedures, we may ask the governor to change that dial back again," Krinkie said.

Out of more than 17,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,949 of them are healthcare workers.

"I dread the day that I have to stand in front of the media to report out the first death of a Minnesota nurse because they weren't properly protected at the bedside," Turner said.

Wednesday evening, nurses with MNA will picket United Hospital and then march to the Minnesota Capitol. Among other things, they're asking for "a say in worker protections, increased PPE resources with higher safety standards, and an end to retaliation against workers who have tried to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus."

Workers who take part in the picket will be on their off-hours and no workers will leave their jobs to attend.