Help wanted: MN's new Office of Cannabis Management Director

ST PAUL, Minn. — One day before the new Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) officially takes root in Minnesota, the governor's office announced that the application process is now open for its director.
The boss of the OCM will be responsible for building the new state agency and overseeing the new adult-use cannabis market in the state.
On May 30, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use.
Besides overseeing the new adult-use cannabis market, the OCM governs the Medical Cannabis Program and regulates lower-potency hemp edibles.
It will also issue licenses and develop the rules for businesses in or connected to the cannabis industry.
"The director will serve as the chief executive and administrative officer of the OCM," according to the news release.
The state is accepting applications through July 31. The final candidate will be named in early fall.
The adult-use cannabis bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 34-32 just after 1 a.m. on May 20, the day after the DFL-controlled House passed the measure in another late-night session, 73-57. Five House Republicans voted with Democrats to approve the bill, and one Democrat voted against it, while state Senators gave it the go-ahead on a straight party-line vote.
On July 1, certain parts of the adult-use cannabis law begin, such as funding for the OCM, as well as establishing a 10% tax on retail cannabis sales, with 20% of tax proceeds going to local governments. The portion of the law that officially legalizes cannabis possession and expunges certain cannabis-related convictions begins on Aug. 1.
