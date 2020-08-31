Minnesota opens public comments for new medical cannabis qualifying conditions

The state is considering the additions of anxiety, sickle cell disease and tic disorder.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Office of Medical Cannabis within the Minnesota Department of Health is now accepting written public comments on petitions for three new potential qualifying conditions under Minnesota's Medical Cannabis Program:

Anxiety

Sickle cell disease

Tic disorder

A Medical Cannabis Review Panel will consider all public comments, as well as scientific reviews, and report to the Commissioner of Health by November. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will then accept or deny the petitions by Dec. 1.

Comments can be submitted by emailing the Office of Medical Cannabis at health.cannabis.addmedicalcondition@state.mn.us, or mailed to this address:

Office of Medical Cannabis

P.O. Box 64882

St. Paul, MN 55164-0882

Comments must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 16.

Minnesota's Medical Cannabis Program currently covers more than a dozen qualifying conditions, including certain types of cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, intractable pain, and others.