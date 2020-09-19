Minnesota politicians react to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

Tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg began pouring in on social media shortly after news of her death on Friday, with Minnesota politicians on both sides of the political aisle honoring her legacy.

"Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Gov. Tim Walz posted on Twitter . "She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better."

Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 18, 2020

"In her legal career and her tenure on the Supreme Court, (Ginsburg) was a champion for women in the workplace, in health care, and as equal partners in our country’s future. We are all better because of her. I am devastated by her loss," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted.

In her legal career and her tenure on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a champion for women in the workplace, in health care, and as equal partners in our country’s future. We are all better because of her. I am devastated by her loss. — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) September 18, 2020

"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero," Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. “She was an icon and a woman way ahead of her time. She opened doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut. She was the first woman to get tenure at Columbia Law School and showed future women lawyers – like me – that anything and everything was possible. And it was never about the power or the prestige. It was always defending the defenseless. Lawyers fight for justice. But few lived and breathed that fight like Justice Ginsburg did her entire career. Her dedication to our country’s values and ideals is an example for every American. The best way we can honor her memory is to continue her fight.”

"This is a tragic loss for our country and the Court, it feels so personal," Sen. Tina Smith tweeted. "I’m heartbroken."

"I am saddened to hear about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," said Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer in a tweet. "Her legacy is forever marked by a pioneering spirit and the pursuit of equality and justice."

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her legacy is forever marked by a pioneering spirit and the pursuit of equality and justice. — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) September 19, 2020

"I’m saddened in ways I never imagined possible," Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted. "What a loss for our country. May her memory be for a blessing and may her legacy live through all of us."

"With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, our nation has lost a distinguished jurist, an American patriot, and a truly remarkable woman," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in a tweet.

With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, our nation has lost a distinguished jurist, an American patriot, and a truly remarkable woman. https://t.co/2881i3oBZc — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) September 19, 2020

"Words can’t begin describe the greatness of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted. "She fought for justice until her last. Rest in Power. "

Words can’t begin describe the greatness of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She fought for justice until her last. Rest in Power. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 19, 2020

"Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted. "Thank you for your service, you literally gave your entire life for our country & our freedoms. God bless you. God bless us all."

Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Thank you for your service, you literally gave your entire life for our country & our freedoms. God bless you. God bless us all. #2020 https://t.co/5pUWSbwXS3 — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) September 18, 2020

"RBG exemplified excellence. Throughout her life, she relentlessly pursued justice. Trailblazer. Giant," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted. "Tough to find the right description for a woman who changed the world by changing the law, & remade our standards of fairness by holding her ground & telling the truth."