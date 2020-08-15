Poll: Minneapolis residents more likely to approve of mayor than of city council

A new KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll found the mayor's favorability higher than the city council's - but people want the council making certain calls.

MINNEAPOLIS — While more Minneapolis residents approved of the mayor than of the city council in a recent poll, people were more likely to trust the council to decide the fate of the city's police force.

A new KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll surveyed Minneapolis voters on topics related to city leadership and the police department, in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, the subsequent protests and riots, and efforts to change the face of public safety in the city.

The poll found that 50% of voters have a favorable view of Mayor Jacob Frey, 27% have an unfavorable view, and 23% have no opinion of him. Black voters were more likely to approve of Frey, with 60% having a favorable view and 13% unfavorable, compared to 49% of white voters with a favorable view and 30% with an unfavorable view.

Age played a factor as well, with the mayor's highest favorability rating - 57% - among those ages 50-64.

Politics turned out to the be most defining factor, with 60% of Democrats reporting a favorable view of the mayor, compared with 6% of Republicans.

When it comes to the city council, 43% of all Minneapolis residents said they have a favorable view, compared with 33% unfavorable and 24% with no opinion. Black voters were more likely to approve of the city council, at 50%, compared to 40% of white voters.

Young people were the largest group of supporters, with 54% holding a favorable view. Fifty-three percent of Democrats have a favorable view of the city council, compared to 10% of Republicans.

WHO SHOULD MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT MPD?

While voters were more likely to approve of the mayor than of the council, when they were asked who they trust to make decisions about the future of the Minneapolis Police Department, 42% chose the city council compared to 33% choosing the mayor. An additional 25% were undecided.

White respondents were more likely to side with the city council - 43% - and Black voters were more likely to choose Mayor Frey - 43%.

Younger Minneapolis residents were the most likely to side with the city council on this topic, with 66% choosing the council over the mayor; while those ages 50-64 were most likely to trust the mayor with decisions regarding MPD, at 52%.