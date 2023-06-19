Air quality alert begins Tuesday in southern, central Minnesota

MPCA said in a statement Monday that an air quality alert will be in effect from Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22 in central and southern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning of another bout of poor air quality this week, but this time, Canadian wildfires aren't to blame.

MPCA said in a statement on Monday that an air quality alert will be in effect from Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22 in central and southern Minnesota. The agency said sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity over the next few days will create an environment conducive to producing ground-level pollutants.

The alert, which starts at noon Tuesday and goes through 9 p.m. Thursday covers areas including central and southern Minnesota, and the Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux and Prairie Island tribal nations. MPCA said air quality will be the worst in the afternoon and early evening when the sun is the hottest.

Pollution is expected to reach the orange level on the Air Quality Index, affecting people with asthma or other breathing conditions, children and teenagers and those who engage in heavy physical activity outdoors.

To learn more about the Air Quality Index, click here.

For information about poor air quality and what you can do to mitigate its effects on your health, click here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: